12217 Floral Dr.
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

12217 Floral Dr.

12217 Floral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12217 Floral Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Adobe Style 3 Bedroom Home in Uptown Whittier - This home was custom designed and is a one of a kind home in the charming Uptown Whittier. Close to the 605 Freeway, shopping, movie theater and exclusive eateries. We have installed new carpet throughout, custom painting to bring out the features of this home. The kitchen has a stove and with ample counter space and cupboards. There is 1/2 bath and laundry room off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a 1/2 in the master bedroom. This has a Hacienda style back yard with a patio area that is great for entertaining. The back yard has an avocado tree and is dog friendly (with deposit).

CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!

APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.

ONE YEAR LEASE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12217 Floral Dr. have any available units?
12217 Floral Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 12217 Floral Dr. have?
Some of 12217 Floral Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12217 Floral Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12217 Floral Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12217 Floral Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12217 Floral Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12217 Floral Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12217 Floral Dr. offers parking.
Does 12217 Floral Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12217 Floral Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12217 Floral Dr. have a pool?
No, 12217 Floral Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12217 Floral Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12217 Floral Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12217 Floral Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12217 Floral Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12217 Floral Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12217 Floral Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
