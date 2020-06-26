12217 Floral Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room pet friendly

Adobe Style 3 Bedroom Home in Uptown Whittier - This home was custom designed and is a one of a kind home in the charming Uptown Whittier. Close to the 605 Freeway, shopping, movie theater and exclusive eateries. We have installed new carpet throughout, custom painting to bring out the features of this home. The kitchen has a stove and with ample counter space and cupboards. There is 1/2 bath and laundry room off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a 1/2 in the master bedroom. This has a Hacienda style back yard with a patio area that is great for entertaining. The back yard has an avocado tree and is dog friendly (with deposit).



CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!



APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.



ONE YEAR LEASE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5004711)