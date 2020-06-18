11906 Mendenhall Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly. Just five minutes from shopping, dining, and delightful Uptown Whittier, The Heights offers a quiet respite with stunning architecture and outdoor spaces.



Inside features a gourmet kitchen with 5-burner stove, stainless-steel, and enough granite for your inner chef to run wild! The main living area features nine-foot ceilings, recessed lights, and sliding glass doors that open to a covered balcony. The upstairs level includes a master bedroom with balcony, ensuite bath with double sinks, walk-in closet and separate laundry room with stacked washer/dryer. The entire town home has been wired for streaming and data transfer.



NOTICE: As our community rebuilds and recovers, we will be extending our suspension of normal touring practices out of an abundance of caution. For your convenience, we have posted a video tour of the apartment in the picture section. If it meets with your approval, we encourage you to apply. ONCE ACCEPTED, WE WILL GLADLY ARRANGE AN IN-PERSON TOUR! Call Ed, our Leasing Agent, if you have any questions: 562/945-3404, ext 103.



THINGS TO KNOW:

• 2 people per bedroom

• Verifiable Income = 2.5 x rent

• Credit Score = 700+

• To apply online, MAPMANAGEMENT.COM!

• Every occupant over 18 must apply



No Pets Allowed



