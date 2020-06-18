All apartments in Whittier
11906 Mendenhall Lane

11906 Mendenhall Ln · (562) 945-3404 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11906 Mendenhall Lane · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly. Just five minutes from shopping, dining, and delightful Uptown Whittier, The Heights offers a quiet respite with stunning architecture and outdoor spaces.

Inside features a gourmet kitchen with 5-burner stove, stainless-steel, and enough granite for your inner chef to run wild! The main living area features nine-foot ceilings, recessed lights, and sliding glass doors that open to a covered balcony. The upstairs level includes a master bedroom with balcony, ensuite bath with double sinks, walk-in closet and separate laundry room with stacked washer/dryer. The entire town home has been wired for streaming and data transfer.

NOTICE: As our community rebuilds and recovers, we will be extending our suspension of normal touring practices out of an abundance of caution. For your convenience, we have posted a video tour of the apartment in the picture section. If it meets with your approval, we encourage you to apply. ONCE ACCEPTED, WE WILL GLADLY ARRANGE AN IN-PERSON TOUR! Call Ed, our Leasing Agent, if you have any questions: 562/945-3404, ext 103.

THINGS TO KNOW:
• 2 people per bedroom
• Verifiable Income = 2.5 x rent
• Credit Score = 700+
• To apply online, MAPMANAGEMENT.COM!
• Every occupant over 18 must apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5353220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 Mendenhall Lane have any available units?
11906 Mendenhall Lane has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11906 Mendenhall Lane have?
Some of 11906 Mendenhall Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 Mendenhall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11906 Mendenhall Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 Mendenhall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11906 Mendenhall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 11906 Mendenhall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11906 Mendenhall Lane does offer parking.
Does 11906 Mendenhall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11906 Mendenhall Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 Mendenhall Lane have a pool?
No, 11906 Mendenhall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11906 Mendenhall Lane have accessible units?
No, 11906 Mendenhall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 Mendenhall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11906 Mendenhall Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11906 Mendenhall Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11906 Mendenhall Lane has units with air conditioning.
