Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

Location

11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard. hall way outside the master bedroom there is a wall to wall closet. The Bathroom has a high Cathedral ceiling with newer tile and freshly painted. The garage is a 2 car garage with Laundry hook-ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11588 Beverly Boulevard have any available units?
11588 Beverly Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 11588 Beverly Boulevard have?
Some of 11588 Beverly Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11588 Beverly Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11588 Beverly Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11588 Beverly Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11588 Beverly Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 11588 Beverly Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11588 Beverly Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 11588 Beverly Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11588 Beverly Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11588 Beverly Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11588 Beverly Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11588 Beverly Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11588 Beverly Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11588 Beverly Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11588 Beverly Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11588 Beverly Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11588 Beverly Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
