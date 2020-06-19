11588 Beverly Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard. hall way outside the master bedroom there is a wall to wall closet. The Bathroom has a high Cathedral ceiling with newer tile and freshly painted. The garage is a 2 car garage with Laundry hook-ups.