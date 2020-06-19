11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA 90601 Whittier City
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
oven
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard. hall way outside the master bedroom there is a wall to wall closet. The Bathroom has a high Cathedral ceiling with newer tile and freshly painted. The garage is a 2 car garage with Laundry hook-ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
