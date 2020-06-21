10829 Beverly Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College.



Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace. Kitchen comes with range, custom granite counter tops, and spacious cabinets throughout. There are Washer/Dryer hookups, 2 fireplaces, custom flooring, central air & heat, recess lighting, open patio, spacious driveway, and a detached 2 car garage. Tenant pays for all utilities. Pet accepted with additional deposit (breed restrictions apply)



Move-In Costs

$45.00 Application / Screening fee.

$25.00 Application Fee

$3,300.00 1st Month Rent

$3,300.00 Security Deposit

$250.00 Additional Deposit (pets)

$250.00 Administration Fee

Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.