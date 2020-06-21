All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 10829 Beverly Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
10829 Beverly Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

10829 Beverly Dr

10829 Beverly Drive · (562) 902-2288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College.

Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace. Kitchen comes with range, custom granite counter tops, and spacious cabinets throughout. There are Washer/Dryer hookups, 2 fireplaces, custom flooring, central air & heat, recess lighting, open patio, spacious driveway, and a detached 2 car garage. Tenant pays for all utilities. Pet accepted with additional deposit (breed restrictions apply)

Move-In Costs
$45.00 Application / Screening fee.
$25.00 Application Fee
$3,300.00 1st Month Rent
$3,300.00 Security Deposit
$250.00 Additional Deposit (pets)
$250.00 Administration Fee
Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10829 Beverly Dr have any available units?
10829 Beverly Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10829 Beverly Dr have?
Some of 10829 Beverly Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 Beverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10829 Beverly Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 Beverly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10829 Beverly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10829 Beverly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10829 Beverly Dr does offer parking.
Does 10829 Beverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10829 Beverly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 Beverly Dr have a pool?
No, 10829 Beverly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10829 Beverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 10829 Beverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 Beverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10829 Beverly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10829 Beverly Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10829 Beverly Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10829 Beverly Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity