10829 Beverly Dr

Amenities
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College.
Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace. Kitchen comes with range, custom granite counter tops, and spacious cabinets throughout. There are Washer/Dryer hookups, 2 fireplaces, custom flooring, central air & heat, recess lighting, open patio, spacious driveway, and a detached 2 car garage. Tenant pays for all utilities. Pet accepted with additional deposit (breed restrictions apply)
Move-In Costs
$45.00 Application / Screening fee.
$3,300.00 1st Month Rent
$3,300.00 Security Deposit
$250.00 Additional Deposit (pets)
$250.00 Administration Fee
Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.