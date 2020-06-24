10767 Grovedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant home located in a beautiful tree-lined street and in one of the best areas of Whittier. It's just a few minutes away from Great school and

Whitwood Town Center. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with recessed lighting in the living room, kitchen and dining area, central heat & air,

granite counter top & wood cabinet in the updated kitchen. New flooring, new garage door. Lovely landscaping in the front yard, good size of beautiful backyard with patio which offers open-air place to relax and entertain.