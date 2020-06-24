All apartments in Whittier
10767 Grovedale Drive

10767 Grovedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10767 Grovedale Drive, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant home located in a beautiful tree-lined street and in one of the best areas of Whittier. It's just a few minutes away from Great school and
Whitwood Town Center. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with recessed lighting in the living room, kitchen and dining area, central heat & air,
granite counter top & wood cabinet in the updated kitchen. New flooring, new garage door. Lovely landscaping in the front yard, good size of beautiful backyard with patio which offers open-air place to relax and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10767 Grovedale Drive have any available units?
10767 Grovedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10767 Grovedale Drive have?
Some of 10767 Grovedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10767 Grovedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10767 Grovedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10767 Grovedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10767 Grovedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10767 Grovedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10767 Grovedale Drive offers parking.
Does 10767 Grovedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10767 Grovedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10767 Grovedale Drive have a pool?
No, 10767 Grovedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10767 Grovedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10767 Grovedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10767 Grovedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10767 Grovedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10767 Grovedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10767 Grovedale Drive has units with air conditioning.
