10640 LISBON COURT

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

"NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TRI-LEVEL TOWN HOUSE" - THIS TOWN HOUSE OFFERS NEW LAMINATE AND CARPET FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, TWO BALCONIES AND ONE PATIO, CENTRAL HEATING & AIR, STOVE, WINDOW COVERINGS. THE MAIN LEVEL HAS LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO PRIVATE PATIO AREA, KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM AREA. SECOND LEVEL LEADS TO A LARGE FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, BATHROOM AND BALCONY AREA. TWO BEDROOMS AND BATH IN TOP LEVEL WITH BALCONY ACCESS FROM LARGE MASTER BEDROOM. INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER IN GARAGE , 2 ATTACHED SINGLE CAR GARAGES, SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL JUST STEPS AWAY FROM THE HOME. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR 605 & 60 FREEWAYS.

NO GOVERNMENT FUNDED PROGRAMS

TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES

1 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT

SMALL PET OK UNDER 15 LBS WITH HIGHER DEPOSIT

NO SMOKING

GOOD CREDIT OF 650+

REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE

*TERMS & CONDITIONS MAY CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

MUST SEE!!

AVAILABLE TO VIEW NOW

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

VERONICA ESPARZA

562-236-9069



(RLNE5031705)