Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

10131 Memphis Ave.

10131 Memphis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10131 Memphis Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*NOW SHOWING* A House & YARD your friends will be jealous of! - 3 Bedroom House
One Bathroom
Covered Patio
Spacious Back Yard
Garage
Freshly Painted
Carpet
Tile Flooring
Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
Wall A/C
Pets Negotiable
Water & Gardener Paid!

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2 PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
- Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon ** Please call for Holiday Days & Hours**
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
- CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE1991814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10131 Memphis Ave. have any available units?
10131 Memphis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10131 Memphis Ave. have?
Some of 10131 Memphis Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10131 Memphis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10131 Memphis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 Memphis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10131 Memphis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10131 Memphis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10131 Memphis Ave. offers parking.
Does 10131 Memphis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10131 Memphis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 Memphis Ave. have a pool?
No, 10131 Memphis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10131 Memphis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10131 Memphis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 Memphis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10131 Memphis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10131 Memphis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10131 Memphis Ave. has units with air conditioning.

