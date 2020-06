Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Whittier, La Serna School District - Completely remodeled home with high end material tile, countertops, and flooring. New kitchen, new hardwood floors, new A/C system, new bathroom. Recessed lighting through out. 2 car detached garage with remote door.



This home falls within the La Serna school district. 1/2 mile from the Whittwood Town Center.



RENT PRICE MAY BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD OR EXCELLENT CREDIT



