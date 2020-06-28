9610 Cardinal Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful single story home located in Westminster. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious 1,445 sqft floor plan. The kitchen area is spacious and is connected to the large dining area with plenty of room to entertain. Kitchen features tile counters, light wood cabinets, counter stove and separate oven and microwave. Home features wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room, upgraded bathrooms. There is direct access to the home from inside the two car garage that features several cabinets for storage. Laundry can be located inside the garage. The community is located near great schools, Fountain Valley's Mile Square Park, Huntington Beach Bella Terra Shopping Center, restaurants, and the 405 and 22 freeways.