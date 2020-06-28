All apartments in Westminster
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

9610 Cardinal Avenue

9610 Cardinal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Cardinal Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home located in Westminster. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious 1,445 sqft floor plan. The kitchen area is spacious and is connected to the large dining area with plenty of room to entertain. Kitchen features tile counters, light wood cabinets, counter stove and separate oven and microwave. Home features wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room, upgraded bathrooms. There is direct access to the home from inside the two car garage that features several cabinets for storage. Laundry can be located inside the garage. The community is located near great schools, Fountain Valley's Mile Square Park, Huntington Beach Bella Terra Shopping Center, restaurants, and the 405 and 22 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 Cardinal Avenue have any available units?
9610 Cardinal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 9610 Cardinal Avenue have?
Some of 9610 Cardinal Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 Cardinal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Cardinal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Cardinal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9610 Cardinal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9610 Cardinal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9610 Cardinal Avenue offers parking.
Does 9610 Cardinal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 Cardinal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Cardinal Avenue have a pool?
No, 9610 Cardinal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9610 Cardinal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9610 Cardinal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Cardinal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 Cardinal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 Cardinal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 Cardinal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
