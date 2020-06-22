All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9312 Jennrich Ave

9312 Jennrich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9312 Jennrich Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Little Saigon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3Bd, 1.75Ba 1,335sf Home on Jennrich in WM $2750mo - Property Id: 90856

Ready for move in! This 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath single family home has 1,335 feet of smart living space in the family friendly neighborhood in the City of Westminster. Spacious, light, bright, clean. The living room opens through slider doors to a large rear patio and manicured yard. Gorgeous laminate, wood, and tile flooring throughout. Large 2 car garage with front entry and laundry hookups. Kitchen has glass stove top, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Large breakfast bar and formal dining area. Central AC and Heat. Professional gardening service and property management included. Hill Elementary, Jordan Middle School and Bolsa Grande High School service this address in the highly desirable Garden Grove School District. Your well behaved pets will be considered with an additional deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90856
Property Id 90856

(RLNE4577418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Jennrich Ave have any available units?
9312 Jennrich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 9312 Jennrich Ave have?
Some of 9312 Jennrich Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Jennrich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Jennrich Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Jennrich Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 Jennrich Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9312 Jennrich Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Jennrich Ave does offer parking.
Does 9312 Jennrich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Jennrich Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Jennrich Ave have a pool?
No, 9312 Jennrich Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Jennrich Ave have accessible units?
No, 9312 Jennrich Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Jennrich Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Jennrich Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9312 Jennrich Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9312 Jennrich Ave has units with air conditioning.
