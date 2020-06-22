9312 Jennrich Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3Bd, 1.75Ba 1,335sf Home on Jennrich in WM $2750mo - Property Id: 90856



Ready for move in! This 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath single family home has 1,335 feet of smart living space in the family friendly neighborhood in the City of Westminster. Spacious, light, bright, clean. The living room opens through slider doors to a large rear patio and manicured yard. Gorgeous laminate, wood, and tile flooring throughout. Large 2 car garage with front entry and laundry hookups. Kitchen has glass stove top, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Large breakfast bar and formal dining area. Central AC and Heat. Professional gardening service and property management included. Hill Elementary, Jordan Middle School and Bolsa Grande High School service this address in the highly desirable Garden Grove School District. Your well behaved pets will be considered with an additional deposit.

