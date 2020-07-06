8952 Jade Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!!! Outstanding Remodeled Home w/an Enormous Yard on Quiet Cul-de-sac! A Gardeners Paradise! You can pick fresh fruit from your Orange, Lemon or Avocado Tree's and enjoy working in the potting shed that sits in your backyard. The sun shines through brand-new Vinyl Double Paned windows. All 4 bedrooms are beautifully equipped with new wood-like vinyl flooring, ceiling fan and tremendous closet space! The home includes an inviting Living room that opens out onto the very private backyard patio, with a brand-new awning! The roomy ‘eat-in’ kitchen is well equipped with Dishwasher, 5 burner stove, oven and so much more! Park your vehicles inside the Two Car Garage, on your own driveway or street parking is available as well! A short distance to the beach this home is in one of the most desirable School District. Must have 680 credit and make 2.5 times the rent in income.