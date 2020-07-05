8011 Worthy Drive

Amenities

Great 2BD 2BA home with access to community pool and clubhouse in a park like setting. - Light and bright unfurnished single-family home with access to community pool and clubhouse in a park like setting. This home features brand new high-end laminate floors throughout, custom paint, white trim, and big bright windows that bring in beautiful natural light. Spacious living room with modern recessed lighting and a newly remodeled kitchen with gas burner stove top, dishwasher, and opens to the beautiful backyard and patio. Large pantry room hides the refrigerator and washer/dryer which all come with the house, and there is also an additional freezer outside. Bedrooms with full-size closets, mirrored closet doors, and window treatments. Large attic offers plenty of space for storage. Newly remodeled bathroom with granite stone counter, soft close cabinetry, and dual vanity sinks. Excellent location minutes to the beach, near shopping, parks, schools and easy freeway access to 405/605/22. Make this your home and enjoy summer days relaxing by the pool!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5699039)