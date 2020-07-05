All apartments in Westminster
8011 Worthy Drive

8011 Worthy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Worthy Drive, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Great 2BD 2BA home with access to community pool and clubhouse in a park like setting. - Light and bright unfurnished single-family home with access to community pool and clubhouse in a park like setting. This home features brand new high-end laminate floors throughout, custom paint, white trim, and big bright windows that bring in beautiful natural light. Spacious living room with modern recessed lighting and a newly remodeled kitchen with gas burner stove top, dishwasher, and opens to the beautiful backyard and patio. Large pantry room hides the refrigerator and washer/dryer which all come with the house, and there is also an additional freezer outside. Bedrooms with full-size closets, mirrored closet doors, and window treatments. Large attic offers plenty of space for storage. Newly remodeled bathroom with granite stone counter, soft close cabinetry, and dual vanity sinks. Excellent location minutes to the beach, near shopping, parks, schools and easy freeway access to 405/605/22. Make this your home and enjoy summer days relaxing by the pool!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Worthy Drive have any available units?
8011 Worthy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 8011 Worthy Drive have?
Some of 8011 Worthy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 Worthy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Worthy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Worthy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8011 Worthy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8011 Worthy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8011 Worthy Drive offers parking.
Does 8011 Worthy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8011 Worthy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Worthy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8011 Worthy Drive has a pool.
Does 8011 Worthy Drive have accessible units?
No, 8011 Worthy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Worthy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 Worthy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8011 Worthy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8011 Worthy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

