6422 Navajo Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

6422 Navajo Road

6422 Navajo Road · No Longer Available
Location

6422 Navajo Road, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Turnkey 4 bedroom home with Brand new Paint - Brand new Carpet in Bedrooms and Wood-like flooring thru-out ! Very bright with lots of windows and Skylights ! Kitchen has Granite and lots of Storage - Detached 2 Car Garage - Large enclosed Front Yard and very Large Backyard ! Backyard also has a peaceful Patio that is enclosed and covered - Truly an amazing home !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Navajo Road have any available units?
6422 Navajo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 6422 Navajo Road have?
Some of 6422 Navajo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Navajo Road currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Navajo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Navajo Road pet-friendly?
No, 6422 Navajo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 6422 Navajo Road offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Navajo Road offers parking.
Does 6422 Navajo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Navajo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Navajo Road have a pool?
No, 6422 Navajo Road does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Navajo Road have accessible units?
No, 6422 Navajo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Navajo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 Navajo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6422 Navajo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6422 Navajo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
