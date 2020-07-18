6422 Navajo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Turnkey 4 bedroom home with Brand new Paint - Brand new Carpet in Bedrooms and Wood-like flooring thru-out ! Very bright with lots of windows and Skylights ! Kitchen has Granite and lots of Storage - Detached 2 Car Garage - Large enclosed Front Yard and very Large Backyard ! Backyard also has a peaceful Patio that is enclosed and covered - Truly an amazing home !!!