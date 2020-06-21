All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, CA
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue

5762 Kylie Avenue · (310) 600-7198
Location

5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,597

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area. Rarely on the market this newer built contemporary Mediterranean home has your complete punch list of needs and wants with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 3 car attached very large garage no one behind you expansive master on-suite each room finished with custom closet organizers inside each! linked to top rated schools on the border of the cities Westminster Seal Beach and Huntington Beach just a couple miles from the Beach, Pacific Ocean, downtown Seal Beach, Sunset Beach, Huntington Harbour, Doggie Beach and the newer destination of Pacific City full of restaurants and shops.Contact Shil Karoly DRE 01898541 of Keller Williams Realty for more information today, will not be available long, 310-600-7198.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5762 Kylie Avenue have any available units?
5762 Kylie Avenue has a unit available for $3,597 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5762 Kylie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5762 Kylie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5762 Kylie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5762 Kylie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5762 Kylie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5762 Kylie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5762 Kylie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5762 Kylie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5762 Kylie Avenue have a pool?
No, 5762 Kylie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5762 Kylie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5762 Kylie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5762 Kylie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5762 Kylie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5762 Kylie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5762 Kylie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
