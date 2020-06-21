5762 Kylie Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area. Rarely on the market this newer built contemporary Mediterranean home has your complete punch list of needs and wants with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 3 car attached very large garage no one behind you expansive master on-suite each room finished with custom closet organizers inside each! linked to top rated schools on the border of the cities Westminster Seal Beach and Huntington Beach just a couple miles from the Beach, Pacific Ocean, downtown Seal Beach, Sunset Beach, Huntington Harbour, Doggie Beach and the newer destination of Pacific City full of restaurants and shops.Contact Shil Karoly DRE 01898541 of Keller Williams Realty for more information today, will not be available long, 310-600-7198.