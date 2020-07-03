5381 Tattershall Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with designer finishes like granite countertops in the kitchen and upstairs baths. Recessed lighting, upgraded appliances, a built in nook plus a generous garden window looking out to a tropical backyard, highlight the kitchen. The formal dining room and the spacious family room with cozy fireplace open with french doors to three separate patio areas. The yard is gorgeous with room for all your activities, perfect for entertaining. All windows and doors are custom woodwork or newer vinyl throughout this home. Don"t miss the his and hers closets in the master bedroom. The front yard views a meandering greenbelt to the private westminster village park. This is one of the last of the S&S homes built with custom features like lath & plaster for a quieter insulated home. Central AC. Attached 2 car garage.



Conveniently located by the 405 freeway and within the school district Huntington Beach Union High School District with nearby schools including Eastwood Elementary School, Helen Stacey Middle School, and Westminster High School.