All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5381 Tattershall Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
5381 Tattershall Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:45 PM

5381 Tattershall Avenue

5381 Tattershall Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5381 Tattershall Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with designer finishes like granite countertops in the kitchen and upstairs baths. Recessed lighting, upgraded appliances, a built in nook plus a generous garden window looking out to a tropical backyard, highlight the kitchen. The formal dining room and the spacious family room with cozy fireplace open with french doors to three separate patio areas. The yard is gorgeous with room for all your activities, perfect for entertaining. All windows and doors are custom woodwork or newer vinyl throughout this home. Don"t miss the his and hers closets in the master bedroom. The front yard views a meandering greenbelt to the private westminster village park. This is one of the last of the S&S homes built with custom features like lath & plaster for a quieter insulated home. Central AC. Attached 2 car garage.

Conveniently located by the 405 freeway and within the school district Huntington Beach Union High School District with nearby schools including Eastwood Elementary School, Helen Stacey Middle School, and Westminster High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5381 Tattershall Avenue have any available units?
5381 Tattershall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 5381 Tattershall Avenue have?
Some of 5381 Tattershall Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5381 Tattershall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5381 Tattershall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5381 Tattershall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5381 Tattershall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5381 Tattershall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5381 Tattershall Avenue offers parking.
Does 5381 Tattershall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5381 Tattershall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5381 Tattershall Avenue have a pool?
No, 5381 Tattershall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5381 Tattershall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5381 Tattershall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5381 Tattershall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5381 Tattershall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5381 Tattershall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5381 Tattershall Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles