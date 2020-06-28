5255 Saint George Road

Amenities

Have you been looking for a clean, remodeled, upgraded home near the beach to lease with ample indoor and outdoor space in a safe and beautiful community? If you have then look no further! Welcome to 5255 St George Road in the heart of highly sought after Westminster Village nestled next to Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Enjoy coastal living, meandering streams and trails, extensive community amenities and easy commuting. Step inside this highly upgraded townhouse and find yourself in a stunning residence tastefully upgraded with designer touches throughout. The large kitchen awaits the avid cook & entertainer with Granite Counter-tops, new cabinetry, and matching black appliances including french door refrigerator. Private Indoor laundry room is right off the kitchen. Luxury laminate floors throughout the ENTIRE HOME - No Stinky Carpet!! Relax by the gas log fireplace in the living room, walk up the custom wood staircase to the second level, to find two EXTRA LARGE Bedrooms, (Master is 12ft.x23ft!) plus a fully remodeled full bath with extra deep soaking tub/ shower combo, travertine tile floors and shower surround and DUAL SINK VANITY with lots of storage. Ample storage space with 2 HUGE STORAGE CLOSETS Inside plus built in cabinetry in the garage. Extra large landscaped private backyard with tranquil water fountain. Tankless Water Heater, Dual Pane Windows & Doors & Newer Central Air Conditioning with NEST Thermostat make life enjoyable and energy efficient. Apply Now!