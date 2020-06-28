All apartments in Westminster
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

5255 Saint George Road

5255 Saint George Road · No Longer Available
Location

5255 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Have you been looking for a clean, remodeled, upgraded home near the beach to lease with ample indoor and outdoor space in a safe and beautiful community? If you have then look no further! Welcome to 5255 St George Road in the heart of highly sought after Westminster Village nestled next to Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Enjoy coastal living, meandering streams and trails, extensive community amenities and easy commuting. Step inside this highly upgraded townhouse and find yourself in a stunning residence tastefully upgraded with designer touches throughout. The large kitchen awaits the avid cook & entertainer with Granite Counter-tops, new cabinetry, and matching black appliances including french door refrigerator. Private Indoor laundry room is right off the kitchen. Luxury laminate floors throughout the ENTIRE HOME - No Stinky Carpet!! Relax by the gas log fireplace in the living room, walk up the custom wood staircase to the second level, to find two EXTRA LARGE Bedrooms, (Master is 12ft.x23ft!) plus a fully remodeled full bath with extra deep soaking tub/ shower combo, travertine tile floors and shower surround and DUAL SINK VANITY with lots of storage. Ample storage space with 2 HUGE STORAGE CLOSETS Inside plus built in cabinetry in the garage. Extra large landscaped private backyard with tranquil water fountain. Tankless Water Heater, Dual Pane Windows & Doors & Newer Central Air Conditioning with NEST Thermostat make life enjoyable and energy efficient. Apply Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Saint George Road have any available units?
5255 Saint George Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 5255 Saint George Road have?
Some of 5255 Saint George Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Saint George Road currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Saint George Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Saint George Road pet-friendly?
No, 5255 Saint George Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5255 Saint George Road offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Saint George Road offers parking.
Does 5255 Saint George Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5255 Saint George Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Saint George Road have a pool?
No, 5255 Saint George Road does not have a pool.
Does 5255 Saint George Road have accessible units?
No, 5255 Saint George Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Saint George Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 Saint George Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5255 Saint George Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5255 Saint George Road has units with air conditioning.
