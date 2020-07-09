15772 Las Nubes Street, Westminster, CA 92683 Westminster
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
PLEASE EMAIL FIRST IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS HOME.This Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Westminster is available for immediate move it. The home features an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Fresh paint throughout the home and new carpet and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The home also features a nice backyard with fruit and avocado trees. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro for more information jess@ocpropm.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15772 Las Nubes Street have any available units?
15772 Las Nubes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 15772 Las Nubes Street have?
Some of 15772 Las Nubes Street's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15772 Las Nubes Street currently offering any rent specials?
15772 Las Nubes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15772 Las Nubes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15772 Las Nubes Street is pet friendly.
Does 15772 Las Nubes Street offer parking?
No, 15772 Las Nubes Street does not offer parking.
Does 15772 Las Nubes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15772 Las Nubes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15772 Las Nubes Street have a pool?
No, 15772 Las Nubes Street does not have a pool.
Does 15772 Las Nubes Street have accessible units?
No, 15772 Las Nubes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15772 Las Nubes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15772 Las Nubes Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15772 Las Nubes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15772 Las Nubes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
