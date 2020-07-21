All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

14682 Kathy St

14682 Kathy Street · No Longer Available
Location

14682 Kathy Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bd 1.5Ba Single Story Home w/Huge Backyard in Westminster - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AZ8Dn7yQyPf&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jd5mce16V3o&feature=youtu.be

Come take a look at this great 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Westminster. Single story with a huge backyard! Pet friendly. Large living room with fireplace and direct access to backyard. Galley kitchen with white cabinets, brand new oven and a large dining area. 2 car attached garage with washer & dryer hook ups. Close to shopping, dining and the 405 Fwy. Contact us today, this won't last long!

**This is for a month to month agreement**

Please submit for pet approval.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RPMcoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For more information contact: Caitlin@RPMcoast.com

(RLNE4972004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14682 Kathy St have any available units?
14682 Kathy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 14682 Kathy St have?
Some of 14682 Kathy St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14682 Kathy St currently offering any rent specials?
14682 Kathy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14682 Kathy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14682 Kathy St is pet friendly.
Does 14682 Kathy St offer parking?
Yes, 14682 Kathy St offers parking.
Does 14682 Kathy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14682 Kathy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14682 Kathy St have a pool?
No, 14682 Kathy St does not have a pool.
Does 14682 Kathy St have accessible units?
No, 14682 Kathy St does not have accessible units.
Does 14682 Kathy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14682 Kathy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14682 Kathy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14682 Kathy St does not have units with air conditioning.
