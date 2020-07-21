14682 Kathy St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3bd 1.5Ba Single Story Home w/Huge Backyard in Westminster - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AZ8Dn7yQyPf&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jd5mce16V3o&feature=youtu.be



Come take a look at this great 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Westminster. Single story with a huge backyard! Pet friendly. Large living room with fireplace and direct access to backyard. Galley kitchen with white cabinets, brand new oven and a large dining area. 2 car attached garage with washer & dryer hook ups. Close to shopping, dining and the 405 Fwy. Contact us today, this won't last long!



**This is for a month to month agreement**



Please submit for pet approval.



For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RPMcoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For more information contact: Caitlin@RPMcoast.com



(RLNE4972004)