14415 SUFFOLK Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

This is the property you have been waiting for. 3 Bedrooms Plus Den downstairs, 3 Baths, Two Car Garage and a private Yard/patio with separate gate access. The property faces the greenbelt. New condition with many added features: water proof laminate floors & upgraded Base Boards, LED recessed lighting throughout the house, romantic gas fireplace with decorative glass accent, Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Back splash. New Vinyl Windows throughout. Feel like you are on vacation everyday in the low maintenance redesigned backyard, Great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage direct access to the back patio. Guest parking nearby plus plenty of street parking. Enjoy all the great amenities in the village including 4 swimming pools, spa's, tennis courts, Rec room at the main club house w/ pool table, ping pong, library, and video rentals. Green belt, meandering streams, pathways & lovely water features. Near easy freeway access, close to great shopping & restaurants, and 3 miles from the ocean. Highly sought after S&S built property/Westminster Village. Near Beach and Freeway access close. Stop looking around! You can have it all!