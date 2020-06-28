All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 14415 SUFFOLK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
14415 SUFFOLK Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

14415 SUFFOLK Street

14415 Suffolk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14415 Suffolk Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
This is the property you have been waiting for. 3 Bedrooms Plus Den downstairs, 3 Baths, Two Car Garage and a private Yard/patio with separate gate access. The property faces the greenbelt. New condition with many added features: water proof laminate floors & upgraded Base Boards, LED recessed lighting throughout the house, romantic gas fireplace with decorative glass accent, Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Back splash. New Vinyl Windows throughout. Feel like you are on vacation everyday in the low maintenance redesigned backyard, Great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage direct access to the back patio. Guest parking nearby plus plenty of street parking. Enjoy all the great amenities in the village including 4 swimming pools, spa's, tennis courts, Rec room at the main club house w/ pool table, ping pong, library, and video rentals. Green belt, meandering streams, pathways & lovely water features. Near easy freeway access, close to great shopping & restaurants, and 3 miles from the ocean. Highly sought after S&S built property/Westminster Village. Near Beach and Freeway access close. Stop looking around! You can have it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 SUFFOLK Street have any available units?
14415 SUFFOLK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 14415 SUFFOLK Street have?
Some of 14415 SUFFOLK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 SUFFOLK Street currently offering any rent specials?
14415 SUFFOLK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 SUFFOLK Street pet-friendly?
No, 14415 SUFFOLK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 14415 SUFFOLK Street offer parking?
Yes, 14415 SUFFOLK Street offers parking.
Does 14415 SUFFOLK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14415 SUFFOLK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 SUFFOLK Street have a pool?
Yes, 14415 SUFFOLK Street has a pool.
Does 14415 SUFFOLK Street have accessible units?
No, 14415 SUFFOLK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 SUFFOLK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14415 SUFFOLK Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14415 SUFFOLK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14415 SUFFOLK Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles