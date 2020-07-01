All apartments in Westminster
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

13851 Sophie Ct

13851 Sophie Court · No Longer Available
Location

13851 Sophie Court, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Spacious Two Story 5Bd 3Ba Home in a Gated Community on the border of HB - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r8u7RfYtxZv

Check out this Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/IncV8Zdmoqo

You must see this spacious two story, 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home! This beauty is tucked away on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the small gated community of Centerstone Collection on the border of Huntington Beach. You'll love entertaining in the large, tiled living room with vaulted ceilings that is flooded with natural light. The fabulous kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a center island. The kitchen and dining room have an open concept with a fireplace to enjoy there as well. The first floor also boasts a bedroom, a full bathroom and direct access to the attached 3 car garage. The master suite features an ensuite bathroom with a large walk in closet, a soaking tub, shower and dual vanity. Upstairs you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms, storage, the laundry room, as well as another large bathroom with a dual vanity. The home also has central AC and heat, a fire sprinkler system, low maintenance landscaping as well as a large, partially covered back patio. The community has a lovely park/playground along with basketball courts. Located near shopping, dining, entertainment and just a few miles from the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. This home won't last long. Come see it today!

Sorry, NO PETS.

For showings please contact: Nick at showings2@RPMcoast.com or 714-248-5207

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13851 Sophie Ct have any available units?
13851 Sophie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 13851 Sophie Ct have?
Some of 13851 Sophie Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13851 Sophie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13851 Sophie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13851 Sophie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13851 Sophie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 13851 Sophie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13851 Sophie Ct offers parking.
Does 13851 Sophie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13851 Sophie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13851 Sophie Ct have a pool?
No, 13851 Sophie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13851 Sophie Ct have accessible units?
No, 13851 Sophie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13851 Sophie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13851 Sophie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13851 Sophie Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13851 Sophie Ct has units with air conditioning.

