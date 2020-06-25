All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10242 Arundel ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
10242 Arundel ave
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

10242 Arundel ave

10242 Arundel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10242 Arundel Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Little Saigon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 05/01/19 Master bdrm with private bath and tub in a house - Property Id: 48737

Large master bedroom with private bathroom and tub in house. Second floor. Shared kitchen and family room. Very clean. New bathroom flooring. Large walk in closet that can double as Office.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48737
Property Id 48737

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4815457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 Arundel ave have any available units?
10242 Arundel ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 10242 Arundel ave have?
Some of 10242 Arundel ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 Arundel ave currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Arundel ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 Arundel ave pet-friendly?
No, 10242 Arundel ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10242 Arundel ave offer parking?
No, 10242 Arundel ave does not offer parking.
Does 10242 Arundel ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10242 Arundel ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 Arundel ave have a pool?
No, 10242 Arundel ave does not have a pool.
Does 10242 Arundel ave have accessible units?
No, 10242 Arundel ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 Arundel ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10242 Arundel ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10242 Arundel ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10242 Arundel ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles