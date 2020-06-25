10242 Arundel ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Available 05/01/19 Master bdrm with private bath and tub in a house - Property Id: 48737



Large master bedroom with private bathroom and tub in house. Second floor. Shared kitchen and family room. Very clean. New bathroom flooring. Large walk in closet that can double as Office.

No Pets Allowed



