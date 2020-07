Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator sauna ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool sauna

Exquisitely renovated condo in highly desirable Sierra Towers. This "front" unit is beautifully furnished and features designer finishes and materials as well as state of the art audio/visual system and Crestron technology. This 19th floor has floor to ceiling glass and features spectacular panoramic views from the ocean to downtown. This lease is offered fully furnished for a one year minimum lease term beginning July 1.