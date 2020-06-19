9000 Cynthia St #305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub sauna

Luxurious and Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit in the heart of Prime West Hollywood! - Located in the tasteful and secure 9000 Cynthia Condominiums, this 2 bed 2 bath unit is elegant, airy, and boasts loads of natural light. The entry hall leads into a bright and bold living room with fireplace, wet bar, and sun drenched balcony. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Master bedroom boasts a sprawling walk-in closet and chic marble bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Central heat and air and hardwood floors throughout. Building amenities include secured entry building, pool, sauna, spa and recreation room. The unit comes with two side by side parking spaces and additional storage space. Walking distance to the shops and restaurants of Sunset Plaza, Melrose Ave and Santa Monica Blvd. Available immediately.

Please contact kate@figure8re.com for showings.



(RLNE3891797)