All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 9000 Cynthia St #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
9000 Cynthia St #305
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

9000 Cynthia St #305

9000 Cynthia Street · (424) 744-0945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9000 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9000 Cynthia St #305 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Luxurious and Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit in the heart of Prime West Hollywood! - Located in the tasteful and secure 9000 Cynthia Condominiums, this 2 bed 2 bath unit is elegant, airy, and boasts loads of natural light. The entry hall leads into a bright and bold living room with fireplace, wet bar, and sun drenched balcony. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Master bedroom boasts a sprawling walk-in closet and chic marble bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Central heat and air and hardwood floors throughout. Building amenities include secured entry building, pool, sauna, spa and recreation room. The unit comes with two side by side parking spaces and additional storage space. Walking distance to the shops and restaurants of Sunset Plaza, Melrose Ave and Santa Monica Blvd. Available immediately.
Please contact kate@figure8re.com for showings.

(RLNE3891797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 Cynthia St #305 have any available units?
9000 Cynthia St #305 has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9000 Cynthia St #305 have?
Some of 9000 Cynthia St #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 Cynthia St #305 currently offering any rent specials?
9000 Cynthia St #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 Cynthia St #305 pet-friendly?
No, 9000 Cynthia St #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9000 Cynthia St #305 offer parking?
Yes, 9000 Cynthia St #305 does offer parking.
Does 9000 Cynthia St #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9000 Cynthia St #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 Cynthia St #305 have a pool?
Yes, 9000 Cynthia St #305 has a pool.
Does 9000 Cynthia St #305 have accessible units?
No, 9000 Cynthia St #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 Cynthia St #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9000 Cynthia St #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9000 Cynthia St #305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9000 Cynthia St #305 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9000 Cynthia St #305?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity