All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 850 North KINGS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
850 North KINGS Road
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

850 North KINGS Road

850 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a 3500 sq ft Architectural Penthouse, PLUS a 3900 sq ft entertainers patio! Your Penthouse takes up the entire top floor. Only you have access from the locked elevator, plus security cameras giving you maximum security to your private floor. With a grand entrance, you experience breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills. Every room has been redone with the finest finishes. The floor plan is open and bright with 12 foot high ceilings. Floor to ceiling glass sliders makeup 2 entire walls in the living and dining room that open to an enormous terrace. Updated kitchen with Viking, Sub Zero and Miele appliances. Next to the kitchen is the laundry room and maids room with full bathroom. On the other wing of the penthouse are two Southern exposure bedrooms with walk-in closets and their own bathrooms. The master suite is truly a suite! From the enormous three section walk-in closet to the spa-like bathroom, and spacious bedroom that opens to terrace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 North KINGS Road have any available units?
850 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 850 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 850 North KINGS Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
850 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 850 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 850 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 850 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 850 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 850 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 850 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 850 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 850 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 North KINGS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 North KINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts