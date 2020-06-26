850 North KINGS Road

Amenities

This is a 3500 sq ft Architectural Penthouse, PLUS a 3900 sq ft entertainers patio! Your Penthouse takes up the entire top floor. Only you have access from the locked elevator, plus security cameras giving you maximum security to your private floor. With a grand entrance, you experience breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills. Every room has been redone with the finest finishes. The floor plan is open and bright with 12 foot high ceilings. Floor to ceiling glass sliders makeup 2 entire walls in the living and dining room that open to an enormous terrace. Updated kitchen with Viking, Sub Zero and Miele appliances. Next to the kitchen is the laundry room and maids room with full bathroom. On the other wing of the penthouse are two Southern exposure bedrooms with walk-in closets and their own bathrooms. The master suite is truly a suite! From the enormous three section walk-in closet to the spa-like bathroom, and spacious bedroom that opens to terrace!