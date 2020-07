Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Nestled in one of the most desired areas of Los Angeles, is this Cape Cod charmer. Out in West Hollywood with plenty to offer including vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, wood floors, a gorgeous backyard, and a hot tub. This rental won't be available for long! Excluded from the total square footage is a bonus sunroom where you'll be enjoying breakfast while listening to the birds. Listed at $5,500 a month and comes furnished.Ready for move-in October 1.