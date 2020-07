Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

One of a kind modern townhome in an award winning/multiplhy published gem by famed architect Lorcan O'Herlihy. This 11 Unit building is located in the heart of West Hollywood. A must see with only two other units ever having been rented. This unit features open, spacious, multi-level living perfect for entertaining with a private roof top deck with views of downtown and the Hollywood sign. The building also has its own urban park. Move in ready