All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1125 North KINGS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1125 North KINGS Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

1125 North KINGS Road

1125 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1125 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Modern, architectural townhouse-style unit available now at Kings Roads Lofts. Located on one of the best streets in prime West Hollywood, this property features superior finishes, glass walls, and well thought-out uses of space. High ceilings and natural light~are prominent in this newer constructed building, consisting of only 10 units. Additional features include: high-end stainless steel appliances, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, French Oak flooring, Italian kitchen and cabinetry, & plenty of closets and storage. Private outdoor patio, secured 2 car parking, security cameras on-site, controlled access, storage unit, and CAT 5 wiring make this property one of a kind for the area. Very walkable, moments from the best shopping, fitness centers, and restaurants including Hugo's, Earth Bar, Marix Tex Mex, Norah Restaurant, the Sunset Strip, and La Cienega Design District.~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1125 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1125 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1125 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1125 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 North KINGS Road is pet friendly.
Does 1125 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1125 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 1125 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 1125 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 1125 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1125 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 North KINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts