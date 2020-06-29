1125 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Modern, architectural townhouse-style unit available now at Kings Roads Lofts. Located on one of the best streets in prime West Hollywood, this property features superior finishes, glass walls, and well thought-out uses of space. High ceilings and natural light~are prominent in this newer constructed building, consisting of only 10 units. Additional features include: high-end stainless steel appliances, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, French Oak flooring, Italian kitchen and cabinetry, & plenty of closets and storage. Private outdoor patio, secured 2 car parking, security cameras on-site, controlled access, storage unit, and CAT 5 wiring make this property one of a kind for the area. Very walkable, moments from the best shopping, fitness centers, and restaurants including Hugo's, Earth Bar, Marix Tex Mex, Norah Restaurant, the Sunset Strip, and La Cienega Design District.~~