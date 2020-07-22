1014 North GARDNER Street

Amenities

Awesome refurbished residential oasis: 1-bed, 1-bath bungalow in the back of a quiet owner-occupied triplex located in a perfect WeHo location. Enter into the lush, plant-filled property from the large semi-secluded, outdoor hand-made brick driveway space surrounded by tasteful, artistic potted plants & beautiful garden. Step up onto the delightful hand-made rainbow mosaic tiled front porch, enter through the front door & into the spacious living room w/classy vaulted ceiling, brand-new wood floors & central air/heat. Take-in the striking blue-tiled bathroom, the quiet of the unique sound-proofed 10x10.5' bdrm, & then the large kitchen w/new marble counter tops & easy-clean porcelain tile floor, microwave, fridge, stove & plenty of cabinet space. Step out of the kitchen door to another quiet, outdoor area. 1,000 cubic feet of storage housed in one garage, laundry housed in the other garage. Option for a 2nd parking space at an additional $200 per month.