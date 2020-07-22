All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1014 North GARDNER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1014 North GARDNER Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

1014 North GARDNER Street

1014 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1014 North Gardner Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome refurbished residential oasis: 1-bed, 1-bath bungalow in the back of a quiet owner-occupied triplex located in a perfect WeHo location. Enter into the lush, plant-filled property from the large semi-secluded, outdoor hand-made brick driveway space surrounded by tasteful, artistic potted plants & beautiful garden. Step up onto the delightful hand-made rainbow mosaic tiled front porch, enter through the front door & into the spacious living room w/classy vaulted ceiling, brand-new wood floors & central air/heat. Take-in the striking blue-tiled bathroom, the quiet of the unique sound-proofed 10x10.5' bdrm, & then the large kitchen w/new marble counter tops & easy-clean porcelain tile floor, microwave, fridge, stove & plenty of cabinet space. Step out of the kitchen door to another quiet, outdoor area. 1,000 cubic feet of storage housed in one garage, laundry housed in the other garage. Option for a 2nd parking space at an additional $200 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
1014 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1014 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 1014 North GARDNER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 North GARDNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1014 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1014 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1014 North GARDNER Street offers parking.
Does 1014 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 North GARDNER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
No, 1014 North GARDNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1014 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 North GARDNER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 North GARDNER Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 North GARDNER Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts