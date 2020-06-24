All apartments in West Covina
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

1640 E Autumn Drive

1640 East Autumn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1640 East Autumn Drive, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Well Maintained, Comfortable, Cozy, Clean Single Family Home located in a Quiet Area of West Covina ..... 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths ( a master suite, two hallway bedrooms and 1 hallway bathroom).... Newer A/C and Heating System, Hardwood flooring in Living Room, Dining Room & Hallway, Newer Carpet in all three bedrooms, Recent Interior Paint, Newer Water heater.... convenient located between 10 FWY and 60 FWY, Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping and Restaurants..... No Smoking... The property is not qualified for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 E Autumn Drive have any available units?
1640 E Autumn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 1640 E Autumn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1640 E Autumn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 E Autumn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1640 E Autumn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1640 E Autumn Drive offer parking?
No, 1640 E Autumn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1640 E Autumn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 E Autumn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 E Autumn Drive have a pool?
No, 1640 E Autumn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1640 E Autumn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1640 E Autumn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 E Autumn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 E Autumn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 E Autumn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1640 E Autumn Drive has units with air conditioning.
