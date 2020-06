Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Cute Single Level Condo - Updated Single Level Condo On First Floor



This 2 bedroom, 2 full baths has solid flooring in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carpet in both bedroom, stack washer and dryer, and patio area. Close to parks, shops, and freeway. Cats and small dog ok with additional deposit. Sorry no smoking allowed and no section 8. Apply online at bshpm.com



(RLNE2369818)