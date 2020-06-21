29 Waldale Court

Amenities
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq. foot family room with vaulted open beam ceiling and another fire place. The kitchen is open to a large dining space with new laminate flooring. There is a brand new washer and dryer included and two large separate patios for entertaining family and friends.
Located in a great neighborhood with highly rated area schools. Close to BART, shopping, dining, parks and hiking trails.
* Minimum one year lease at $3295.00 and $3500.00 security deposit
* This property will consider pets with conditions
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Owner provides yard service for the front yard
Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval
Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)
To schedule a showing please call Jill at 925-658-1415 x 5
Jill Goolsby CalBRE #01849474
925-658-1415 x 5
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.