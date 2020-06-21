All apartments in Walnut Creek
29 Waldale Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

29 Waldale Court

29 Waldale Court · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Buena Vista Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq. foot family room with vaulted open beam ceiling and another fire place. The kitchen is open to a large dining space with new laminate flooring. There is a brand new washer and dryer included and two large separate patios for entertaining family and friends.
Located in a great neighborhood with highly rated area schools. Close to BART, shopping, dining, parks and hiking trails.

* Minimum one year lease at $3295.00 and $3500.00 security deposit
* This property will consider pets with conditions
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Owner provides yard service for the front yard

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

To schedule a showing please call Jill at 925-658-1415 x 5

Jill Goolsby CalBRE #01849474
925-658-1415 x 5
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Waldale Court have any available units?
29 Waldale Court has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Waldale Court have?
Some of 29 Waldale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Waldale Court currently offering any rent specials?
29 Waldale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Waldale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Waldale Court is pet friendly.
Does 29 Waldale Court offer parking?
No, 29 Waldale Court does not offer parking.
Does 29 Waldale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Waldale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Waldale Court have a pool?
No, 29 Waldale Court does not have a pool.
Does 29 Waldale Court have accessible units?
No, 29 Waldale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Waldale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Waldale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
