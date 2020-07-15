2634 Baldwin Lane

Amenities

Wonderful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit in a small complex in Walnut Creek.

This unit has been nicely updated and upgraded throughout with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Laminate flooring in the common area. The spacious open kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Great location, close to BART and downtown Walnut Creek. There is a small yard area to enjoy and relax after a long day. Super clean and move in ready !!



* This property does not accept pets

* Owner pays water and garbage.

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one year lease at $2450.00 per month and $2650.00 security deposit



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



We offer a safe and easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055



