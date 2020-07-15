All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 1 2020 at 12:41 AM

2634 Baldwin Lane

2634 Baldwin Lane · (925) 290-6055
Location

2634 Baldwin Lane, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Larkey Park Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit in a small complex in Walnut Creek.
This unit has been nicely updated and upgraded throughout with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Laminate flooring in the common area. The spacious open kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Great location, close to BART and downtown Walnut Creek. There is a small yard area to enjoy and relax after a long day. Super clean and move in ready !!

* This property does not accept pets
* Owner pays water and garbage.
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $2450.00 per month and $2650.00 security deposit

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

We offer a safe and easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055

Jill Goolsby Cal DRE #01849474
925-658-1415 x 5
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Baldwin Lane have any available units?
2634 Baldwin Lane has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Baldwin Lane have?
Some of 2634 Baldwin Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Baldwin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Baldwin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Baldwin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2634 Baldwin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 2634 Baldwin Lane offer parking?
No, 2634 Baldwin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2634 Baldwin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Baldwin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Baldwin Lane have a pool?
No, 2634 Baldwin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Baldwin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2634 Baldwin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Baldwin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Baldwin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
