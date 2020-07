Amenities

Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath duplex in Walnut Creek - Spacious 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom duplex located in the heart of Walnut Creek. All new paint throughout. New kitchen counter top and sink/faucet. Washer/dryer included for your convenience. Plenty of storage space. Backyard is perfect for getting together with family and friends. Easy access to freeway entrance, BART and school. Minutes to downtown where you will find wonderful restaurants and shopping. 12 years of highly recognized schools. This unit is a must see!! Water included in rent.



Please call Amira at 925-899-8280 to view this home.

Cal DRE#01982138



(RLNE5968835)