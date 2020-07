Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub accessible gym 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard dog park guest parking online portal

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Vista, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Vista, with easy access to the 78 freeway and College Blvd, Waterleaf is just minutes away from Mira Costa College, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Carlsbad has to offer. (+more)



Waterleaf provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a basketball court, swimming pool, and spa.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Carlsbad. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.



