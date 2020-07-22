663 Diamond Way #231

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath at The Park Condos in Vista - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 878 sq ft. upstairs unit at "The Park" Condos is move in ready now! Lots of storage in the bedroom closets and two additional hallway closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space included. Community has a beautiful pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts!



Monthly Rent: $1700.00

Security Deposit: $1700.00

Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18

Sorry, no pets

No Smoking

Owner pays for: water, sewer, trash.

Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Cable, and Renters Insurance



To schedule a showing please call:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

DRE# 00546581



James Burmeister

Broker DRE #00546581

Eviction Attorney #096897



