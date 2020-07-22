All apartments in Vista
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

663 Diamond Way #231

663 Diamond Way · No Longer Available
Location

663 Diamond Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath at The Park Condos in Vista - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 878 sq ft. upstairs unit at "The Park" Condos is move in ready now! Lots of storage in the bedroom closets and two additional hallway closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space included. Community has a beautiful pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts!

Monthly Rent: $1700.00
Security Deposit: $1700.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Sorry, no pets
No Smoking
Owner pays for: water, sewer, trash.
Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Cable, and Renters Insurance

To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581

James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Diamond Way #231 have any available units?
663 Diamond Way #231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 Diamond Way #231 have?
Some of 663 Diamond Way #231's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Diamond Way #231 currently offering any rent specials?
663 Diamond Way #231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Diamond Way #231 pet-friendly?
No, 663 Diamond Way #231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 663 Diamond Way #231 offer parking?
Yes, 663 Diamond Way #231 offers parking.
Does 663 Diamond Way #231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Diamond Way #231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Diamond Way #231 have a pool?
Yes, 663 Diamond Way #231 has a pool.
Does 663 Diamond Way #231 have accessible units?
No, 663 Diamond Way #231 does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Diamond Way #231 have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 Diamond Way #231 does not have units with dishwashers.
