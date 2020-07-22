663 Diamond Way #231

Amenities
Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath at The Park Condos in Vista - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 878 sq ft. upstairs unit at "The Park" Condos is move in ready now! Lots of storage in the bedroom closets and two additional hallway closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space included. Community has a beautiful pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts!
Monthly Rent: $1700.00
Security Deposit: $1700.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Sorry, no pets
No Smoking
Owner pays for: water, sewer, trash.
Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Cable, and Renters Insurance
To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581
James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5623568)