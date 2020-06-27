All apartments in Vista
442 Florencia Ln.
442 Florencia Ln

442 Florencia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

442 Florencia Lane, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New-New-New. 3 bedroom 3 bath cozy community - Property Id: 157434

New carpet, New paint, New kitchen cabinets, New range and oven, New microwave. Clean and rent ready to go.
Perched on the top of a hill, California Villas is nestled discreetly away from the maddening crowd. Pool and Tot lot association amenities. Two car garage with washer and dryer. Come call this home. FOR SHOWING call Ann 760-521-8069
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157434p
Property Id 157434

(RLNE5156537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

