442 Florencia Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

New-New-New. 3 bedroom 3 bath cozy community - Property Id: 157434



New carpet, New paint, New kitchen cabinets, New range and oven, New microwave. Clean and rent ready to go.

Perched on the top of a hill, California Villas is nestled discreetly away from the maddening crowd. Pool and Tot lot association amenities. Two car garage with washer and dryer. Come call this home. FOR SHOWING call Ann 760-521-8069

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157434p

