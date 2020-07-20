237 Diamond Way 103

Amenities

2 Bed, 2 Bath w/ 1-car Garage, & 1 Assigned Spot - Property Id: 108764



AVAILABLE APRIL 7, 2020: Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Vista's coveted hillside community, The Park. Home features laminate wood flooring throughout common areas, tile flooring in the kitchen & baths, & new neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen is well-equipped with disposal, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator. There's also a full-sized washer & dryer in unit for added convenience. There's a lovely shaded patio area just off the living room & a large grassy area right outside the home's front door. Assigned parking spot & garage are just a few steps away from the unit. The Park features resort-style living among maturely landscaped areas. There's a pool, spa, tennis court, weight room, & ample visitor parking.



NO SMOKERS ACCEPTED.



Sewer & water are an additional $56.17/mo.



Up to 2 pets (no > 40 lbs. IN TOTAL) accepted for an addl. $100/mo. rent PER pet & security deposit.

