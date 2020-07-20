All apartments in Vista
237 Diamond Way 103
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:55 AM

237 Diamond Way 103

237 Diamond Way · No Longer Available
Location

237 Diamond Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bed, 2 Bath w/ 1-car Garage, & 1 Assigned Spot - Property Id: 108764

AVAILABLE APRIL 7, 2020: Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Vista's coveted hillside community, The Park. Home features laminate wood flooring throughout common areas, tile flooring in the kitchen & baths, & new neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen is well-equipped with disposal, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator. There's also a full-sized washer & dryer in unit for added convenience. There's a lovely shaded patio area just off the living room & a large grassy area right outside the home's front door. Assigned parking spot & garage are just a few steps away from the unit. The Park features resort-style living among maturely landscaped areas. There's a pool, spa, tennis court, weight room, & ample visitor parking.

NO SMOKERS ACCEPTED.

Sewer & water are an additional $56.17/mo.

Up to 2 pets (no > 40 lbs. IN TOTAL) accepted for an addl. $100/mo. rent PER pet & security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108764
Property Id 108764

(RLNE5673999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Diamond Way 103 have any available units?
237 Diamond Way 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Diamond Way 103 have?
Some of 237 Diamond Way 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Diamond Way 103 currently offering any rent specials?
237 Diamond Way 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Diamond Way 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 Diamond Way 103 is pet friendly.
Does 237 Diamond Way 103 offer parking?
Yes, 237 Diamond Way 103 offers parking.
Does 237 Diamond Way 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Diamond Way 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Diamond Way 103 have a pool?
Yes, 237 Diamond Way 103 has a pool.
Does 237 Diamond Way 103 have accessible units?
No, 237 Diamond Way 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Diamond Way 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Diamond Way 103 has units with dishwashers.
