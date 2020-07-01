Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

1953 Wellington Lane # 4 Available 01/12/20 Upgraded upper unit! - Remodeled and upgraded upper unit! Vaulted ceilings and tile faced fireplace in Living room! Kitchen offers slab granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Wood floors in main living areas. Bathroom has slab granite counters & tile floors, two vanity areas plus newer fixtures! In unit stacked laundry! Private storage room off the deck/balcony entry! AC! Close to Community pool! Great use of space in this conveniently located complex! This unit sits away from Shadowridge Drive!



(RLNE5411700)