All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1953 Wellington Lane # 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1953 Wellington Lane # 4
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

1953 Wellington Lane # 4

1953 Wellington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1953 Wellington Lane, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1953 Wellington Lane # 4 Available 01/12/20 Upgraded upper unit! - Remodeled and upgraded upper unit! Vaulted ceilings and tile faced fireplace in Living room! Kitchen offers slab granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Wood floors in main living areas. Bathroom has slab granite counters & tile floors, two vanity areas plus newer fixtures! In unit stacked laundry! Private storage room off the deck/balcony entry! AC! Close to Community pool! Great use of space in this conveniently located complex! This unit sits away from Shadowridge Drive!

(RLNE5411700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 have any available units?
1953 Wellington Lane # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 have?
Some of 1953 Wellington Lane # 4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Wellington Lane # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 offer parking?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 has a pool.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 have accessible units?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College