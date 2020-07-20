1238 Via Angelica

Amenities
Upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Beautiful Community in Vista - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the community of Hacienda Heights. The kitchen and bathrooms were upgraded about a year ago with granite countertops, new paint, fixtures, and carpet throughout!
The kitchen nook has built-in seating that looks out the sliding glass door to your spacious backyard! Multiple fireplaces make the home cozy and inviting!
The spacious bedrooms are all upstairs with the guest bathroom off the hallway. The master bathroom has a new huge bathtub, his & her sinks, and a private toilet area.
Other features include AC, washer/ dryer hookups, 2 car attached garage.
No pets please
One year lease minimum
Tenant pays all utilities
Refrigerator not included
Call today, this one won't last long!!
(760)736-3600
(RLNE3493586)