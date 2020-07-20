All apartments in Vista
1238 Via Angelica

1238 via Angelica · No Longer Available
Location

1238 via Angelica, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Beautiful Community in Vista - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the community of Hacienda Heights. The kitchen and bathrooms were upgraded about a year ago with granite countertops, new paint, fixtures, and carpet throughout!

The kitchen nook has built-in seating that looks out the sliding glass door to your spacious backyard! Multiple fireplaces make the home cozy and inviting!

The spacious bedrooms are all upstairs with the guest bathroom off the hallway. The master bathroom has a new huge bathtub, his & her sinks, and a private toilet area.

Other features include AC, washer/ dryer hookups, 2 car attached garage.

No pets please
One year lease minimum
Tenant pays all utilities
Refrigerator not included

Call today, this one won't last long!!

(760)736-3600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3493586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Via Angelica have any available units?
1238 Via Angelica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 Via Angelica have?
Some of 1238 Via Angelica's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Via Angelica currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Via Angelica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Via Angelica pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Via Angelica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1238 Via Angelica offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Via Angelica offers parking.
Does 1238 Via Angelica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Via Angelica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Via Angelica have a pool?
No, 1238 Via Angelica does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Via Angelica have accessible units?
No, 1238 Via Angelica does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Via Angelica have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Via Angelica does not have units with dishwashers.
