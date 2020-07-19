All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1173 Phillips Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1173 Phillips Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1173 Phillips Street

1173 Phillips Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1173 Phillips Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1173 Phillips Street ~ Large Private & Unique Home in Vista - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1900 square foot home in a private cul-de-sac in Vista. This home features 2 large living areas one with a wood burning fireplace, the other a wood burning stove and a large back yard with a patio area that is covered and has an outdoor ceiling fan. The home has AC & heat, all new paint (inside & outside), and all new carpets.

This home has great views to to West, must see!!!

Utilities include water, trash and weekly yard maintenance. Laundry room has both gas & electric hook ups. There is a fridge in the garage that can be moved and used in the kitchen, if the tenant pleases (it is white). Pets allowed upon approval. There is a 2 car garage attached to the home however, only one vehicle can fit due to the added "craft room."

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4684689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Phillips Street have any available units?
1173 Phillips Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 Phillips Street have?
Some of 1173 Phillips Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Phillips Street currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Phillips Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Phillips Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1173 Phillips Street is pet friendly.
Does 1173 Phillips Street offer parking?
Yes, 1173 Phillips Street offers parking.
Does 1173 Phillips Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Phillips Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Phillips Street have a pool?
No, 1173 Phillips Street does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Phillips Street have accessible units?
No, 1173 Phillips Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Phillips Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Phillips Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College