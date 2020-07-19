Amenities

1173 Phillips Street ~ Large Private & Unique Home in Vista - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1900 square foot home in a private cul-de-sac in Vista. This home features 2 large living areas one with a wood burning fireplace, the other a wood burning stove and a large back yard with a patio area that is covered and has an outdoor ceiling fan. The home has AC & heat, all new paint (inside & outside), and all new carpets.



This home has great views to to West, must see!!!



Utilities include water, trash and weekly yard maintenance. Laundry room has both gas & electric hook ups. There is a fridge in the garage that can be moved and used in the kitchen, if the tenant pleases (it is white). Pets allowed upon approval. There is a 2 car garage attached to the home however, only one vehicle can fit due to the added "craft room."



