1079 Shadowridge Drive Unit 83

Amenities
Desirable One Bedroom plus Den in the Shadowridge Aspens Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This is a beautiful, updated one bedroom plus office. It has laminated flooring and carpet and a pretty kitchen and a cute little laundry room. The unit comes with a one-car garage. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. The unit has A/C. The community has a great pool and spa and includes water and trash. This is a must-see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,625.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Drapes
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1079-Shadowridge-Dr-unit-83-Vista-CA-92081-2036/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5615263)