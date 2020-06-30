All apartments in Vista
1079 Shadowridge Drive Unit 83

1079 Shadowridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1079 Shadowridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Desirable One Bedroom plus Den in the Shadowridge Aspens Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This is a beautiful, updated one bedroom plus office. It has laminated flooring and carpet and a pretty kitchen and a cute little laundry room. The unit comes with a one-car garage. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. The unit has A/C. The community has a great pool and spa and includes water and trash. This is a must-see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,625.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Drapes
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1079-Shadowridge-Dr-unit-83-Vista-CA-92081-2036/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5615263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

