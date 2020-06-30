1079 Shadowridge Drive Unit 83

Amenities

Desirable One Bedroom plus Den in the Shadowridge Aspens Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This is a beautiful, updated one bedroom plus office. It has laminated flooring and carpet and a pretty kitchen and a cute little laundry room. The unit comes with a one-car garage. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. The unit has A/C. The community has a great pool and spa and includes water and trash. This is a must-see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,625.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Microwave

Dining Area

Living Room

1 Story

Laminate Flooring

Downstairs Laundry

Washer/ Dryer

Reserved Parking

1 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Trash Included

Drapes

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Lake Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

