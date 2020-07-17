All apartments in Victorville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

14327 El Dorado Dr

14327 El Dorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14327 El Dorado Drive, Victorville, CA 92395
Central City

Amenities

VICTORVILLE, GREEN TREE GOLF COURSE PROPERTY -
RENT $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,500 NO PETS. DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $2,500
Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only. First month's rent is paid at move-in by cashiers check only. Please drive by the property. See how to get there, see it from the outside, and see the neighborhood. If it meets your needs, PLEASE CALL 760-949-1417 to schedule to see the inside. If you like the inside, then we will give you the application. NO APPLICATION WILL BE PROCESSED UNTIL APPLICANT HAS VIEWED THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY.
Please note the qualifications for renting are on the website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4338088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14327 El Dorado Dr have any available units?
14327 El Dorado Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victorville, CA.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
Is 14327 El Dorado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14327 El Dorado Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14327 El Dorado Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14327 El Dorado Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victorville.
Does 14327 El Dorado Dr offer parking?
No, 14327 El Dorado Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14327 El Dorado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14327 El Dorado Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14327 El Dorado Dr have a pool?
No, 14327 El Dorado Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14327 El Dorado Dr have accessible units?
No, 14327 El Dorado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14327 El Dorado Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14327 El Dorado Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14327 El Dorado Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14327 El Dorado Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
