east bear valley
43 Apartments for rent in East Bear Valley, Victorville, CA
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2677 sqft
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.
16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48
16465 Green Tree Boulevard, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1468 sqft
Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths - Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups, End unit Large Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with skylights, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets and
12315 Shooting Star Drive
12315 Shooting Star Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
921 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home ceramic tile through out. with 2 car garage. Rear yard fenced rock front yard landscape.
13316 Makai #7
13316 Makai Court, Spring Valley Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Valley Lake Property Condo - RENT $1500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4500.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave
13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2858 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main
11875 A Avenue
11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc.
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.
14327 El Dorado Dr
14327 El Dorado Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
922 sqft
VICTORVILLE, GREEN TREE GOLF COURSE PROPERTY - RENT $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,500 NO PETS. DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $2,500 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
17874 Birch St.
17874 Birch Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Hesperia House with large fenced lot - Hesperia house with large fenced backyard, Swamp cooler only. RENT $1400.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2100.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
14239 Oxford Place
14239 Oxford Place, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Sitting on the corner of a cul-de-sac in a well established Victorville neighborhood, this modernized 60’s era home is a must see.
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
13636 Driftwood Drive
13636 Driftwood Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
4 BEDROOM HOME IN SPRING VALLEY LAKE! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Spring Valley Pkwy. Open floor plan, Tile flooring, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Indoor laundry, Landscaped front & back w/ system, Block wall.
13098 Oberlin Avenue
13098 Oberlin Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
Nice & Newly Updated Single Family Home in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood. Must see this open floor plan. Great Home for a Family. Three bedrooms with two full baths. This Home offers it all.
13539 Merry Oaks St.
13539 Merry Oaks Street, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Victorville. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage. Laundry room inside.
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.
11528 Sunset Pl
11528 Sunset Place, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1965 sqft
55 + Gated Community - RENT $1650 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2475. NO PETS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4125.00 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter
9656 Peridot Avenue
9656 Peridot Avenue, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1848 sqft
Beautiful single story home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, close to the FWY and all the shopping centers. Brand new paint and ready to move in.
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.
