All apartments in Victorville
Find more places like Mountain Vista Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Victorville, CA
/
Mountain Vista Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

Mountain Vista Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
15450 Nisqualli Rd · (442) 242-6491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Victorville
See all
East Bear Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA 92395
East Bear Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q105 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit S106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Located in the beautiful high desert city of Victorville, CA, Mountain Vista is an apartment community that provides a blend of comfort and style to your home. Central air conditioning and ceiling fans keep you cool, while balconies/patios overlooking the greenbelt provide scenic ways to enjoy your home. Community amenities including swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, basketball court and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pets), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in ease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Vista Apartments have any available units?
Mountain Vista Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain Vista Apartments have?
Some of Mountain Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mountain Vista Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverton
14374 Borego Rd
Victorville, CA 92392

Similar Pages

Victorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Parking
Victorville Dog Friendly ApartmentsVictorville Luxury Places
Victorville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CATustin, CAWhittier, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CALa Verne, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West City
East Bear Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity