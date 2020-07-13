AL
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Victorville, CA

6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
4 Units Available
East Bear Valley
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.

1 Unit Available
Baldy Mesa
13539 Merry Oaks St.
13539 Merry Oaks Street, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Victorville. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage. Laundry room inside.

1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 1 mile of Victorville

1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave
13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2858 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main

1 Unit Available
19081 1st Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

1 Unit Available
19178 Palo Verde Dr
19178 Palo Verde Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
919 sqft
Senior Living at Jess Ranch 55 Years & Older Only - RENT $1200 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT $200 TOTAL MOVE IN COST $3000 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
Results within 5 miles of Victorville

1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter

1 Unit Available
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
Results within 10 miles of Victorville

1 Unit Available
22635 Little Beaver Rd
22635 Little Beaver Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Ranch for Horses - Property Id: 142871 I acre lot size. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142871 Property Id 142871 (RLNE5851001)
Rent Report
Victorville

July 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Victorville rents increased slightly over the past month

Victorville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Victorville stand at $1,146 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,434 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Victorville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Victorville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Victorville

    As rents have increased moderately in Victorville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Victorville is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Victorville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,434 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Victorville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Victorville than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

