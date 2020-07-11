Apartment List
/
CA
/
victorville
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:51 AM

42 Luxury Apartments for rent in Victorville, CA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
East Bear Valley
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
12315 Shooting Star Drive
12315 Shooting Star Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
921 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home ceramic tile through out. with 2 car garage. Rear yard fenced rock front yard landscape.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
Baldy Mesa
13539 Merry Oaks St.
13539 Merry Oaks Street, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Victorville. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage. Laundry room inside.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
West Bear Valley
12645 Pinyon Pine
12645 Pinyon Pine Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REMODELED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath POOL & SPA home in the beautiful city of Victorville in a very well desired neighborhood. Cul-de Sac, NEW CARPET, PAINT. Carpet flooring throughout livingroom, LAMINATE in Family room and Tile flooring throughout kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2677 sqft
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Baldy Mesa
11834 Luna Rd.
11834 Luna Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuter friendly, New paint, New Flooring. - RENT $1550.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3100.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4650.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West City
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West City
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Central City
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.

1 of 10

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
12369 Alpine Circle
12369 Alpine Circle, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM VICTORVILLE HOME! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Kirkwood. Central Location. Near Freeway, Shopping & Schools K-8. Family room. Fireplace. Central AC/Heat. Laundry Hook-ups in Garage.

1 of 2

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
West City
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2378 sqft
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1436 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
West Bear Valley
13796 Angeles Drive
13796 Angeles Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Cozy home in the city of Victorville, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, Central air and Heat, conveniently and centrally located to everything Victorville has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West City
15123 Linking Lane
15123 Linking Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2490 sqft
Wood faux Blinds, easy upkeep for rockscape in the front yard, wood flooring. Close to the freeway for commuters & close to schools and shopping centers. Section 8 is welcomed!

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48
16465 Green Tree Boulevard, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1539 sqft
Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths - Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups, End unit Large Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with skylights, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets and
Results within 1 mile of Victorville

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11528 Sunset Pl
11528 Sunset Place, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1965 sqft
55 + Gated Community - RENT $1650 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2475. NO PETS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4125.00 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13316 Makai #7
13316 Makai Court, Spring Valley Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Valley Lake Property Condo - RENT $1500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4500.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
14774 Dana Street
14774 Dana Street, Adelanto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Home is located new schools, park. Has a large back yard and granite counter tops. Available to move in 5/9.

July 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Victorville rents increased slightly over the past month

Victorville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Victorville stand at $1,146 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,434 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Victorville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Victorville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Victorville

    As rents have increased moderately in Victorville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Victorville is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Victorville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,434 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Victorville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Victorville than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Victorville 3 BedroomsVictorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Garage
    Victorville Apartments with ParkingVictorville Dog Friendly Apartments
    Victorville Luxury PlacesVictorville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
    West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CATustin, CAWhittier, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CA
    El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CALa Verne, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West City
    East Bear Valley

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles