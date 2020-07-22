/
poinsetta
130 Apartments for rent in Poinsetta, Ventura, CA
10 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
972 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only.
1 Unit Available
262 Donner Avenue
262 Donner Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2064 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Poinsetta
2 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,136
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
1 Unit Available
297 Crocker Avenue
297 South Crocker Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Clean and Quiet East End Home - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a quiet street in East Ventura.
1 Unit Available
1132 Carlsbad Pl.
1132 Carlsbad Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
1132 Carlsbad Pl. Available 08/01/20 Townhome for RENT - FOR RENT - Centrally located, near to shopping and restaurants, and freeway access. This is a nicely maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome.
1 Unit Available
1122 Acadia Place
1122 Acadia Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Ventura - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Ventura near lots of shopping, restaurants, freeway and many other places. Designer paint and flooring. This lovely unit is a must see! Don't miss out.
1 Unit Available
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
903 sqft
Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink.
1 Unit Available
8234 Platinum Street
8234 Platinum Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2143 sqft
8234 Platinum Street Available 08/15/20 Ventura | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed + 2.
1 Unit Available
8055 Agate Street
8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1627 sqft
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home.
1 Unit Available
1214 Chalmette Avenue
1214 Chalmette Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
903 sqft
Sharp condo penthouse for rent. Freshened up and ready for occupancy. Brand new flooring, new blinds, new appliances....fresh paint. Turnkey ready.Tenant pays electric. Coin laundry on site. Carport and storage closet.
1 Unit Available
137 Hayes Avenue
137 Hayes Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
This is a beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home, in quiet neighborhood. Your kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, greystone porcelain floors, Carrara Morro quartz countertops and stunning hand-painted backsplash tile.
1 Unit Available
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40
138 South Bryn Mawr Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Bryn Mawr Condominiums, Ventura 2+1.5 $1850 - For lease and available Now! Great location in gated Ventura complex.. This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, and 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 Unit Available
826 Fitzgerald Avenue
826 Fitzgerald Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1963 sqft
Spacious Townhouse by Govt.
Results within 5 miles of Poinsetta
13 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
14 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
13 Units Available
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
2 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1025 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
6 Units Available
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
19 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,829
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
2 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
1 Unit Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
