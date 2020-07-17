3700 Dean Dr #708

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Nicely Updated 2/2 Ventura Condo! (W/D INSIDE UNIT) - Virtual tour link - https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=52954d7c834e01539bcab849da9045353aaa7e44



This upstairs an upstairs unit 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms just under 1200 sq ft. The guest bathroom has bathtub only. This unit has a remodeled kitchen, updated baths, beautiful planking throughout the home, and fresh interior paint. It has easy walking distance to the Pacific View Mall which hosts many popular brand name stores: Macy's, Sears, JC Penney, Old Navy, Target, and more.



This condo association has a pool, jacuzzi, and clubhouse for its residents to enjoy.



- One year lease

- Owner pays Water/Trash/HOA Fee

- Tenant responsible: Electricity/ Cable/internet

- No smoking

- Pets MAY be considered with additional deposit

- Shared two car garage (parking allowed only in garage not storage).

- One assigned space in garage and uncovered space available with first come-first serve basis.



Must have renter's insurance (approximately $15 - 30/month) naming Landlord (owner) and Mike Richardson, Realtors (Property Manager) as an additional insured with a minimum liability coverage of $100,000.



In general, the landlord is looking for the following qualifications:



- Credit score of 675+

- Gross income 3x the rent**

- Good credit history

- Clear source of monthly income

- References

- No smoking of any kind



**Should all or part of the applicant's income derive from any public assistance program, 3x gross income qualification shall apply only to the portion of the rent that Tenant is responsible for after the voucher amount has been deducted.



Equal Housing Opportunity. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or because all or part of applicant's income derives from any public assistance program.



The application fee is $40 and is non-refundable.



Please call 805-965-4300 to schedule a showing or email brenda@mrrealtors.com. We require a rental application for everyone over the age of 18. All applications are accepted electronically through our website www.mrrealtors.com.



(RLNE4266107)