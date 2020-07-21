11948 Oceanaire Ln

Amenities

Updated 2+2 upstairs townhouse just a few hundred feet from a semi private beach and pool facilities. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops updated cabinets and, tile floors. Enjoy beautiful ocean views and sunsets from a large private balcony. Two tandem covered parking spaces space with storage and laundry room. Located in the Malibu Bay Club, a secure, gated complex with a heated pool, spa and paddle tennis court and direct access to beach front and near one of the best surfing beaches. Close to Neptune's Net, Trancas Shopping Center, restaurants and shops. You will never want to leave this beautiful home on the Sea and available now! Easy to show! Rent includes HOA fees, sewer and trash service. Tenant pays all other utilities. A small pet will be considered with an additional pet deposit and pet addendum.