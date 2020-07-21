All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:39 AM

11948 Oceanaire Ln

11948 Oceanaire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11948 Oceanaire Lane, Ventura County, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated 2+2 upstairs townhouse just a few hundred feet from a semi private beach and pool facilities. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops updated cabinets and, tile floors. Enjoy beautiful ocean views and sunsets from a large private balcony. Two tandem covered parking spaces space with storage and laundry room. Located in the Malibu Bay Club, a secure, gated complex with a heated pool, spa and paddle tennis court and direct access to beach front and near one of the best surfing beaches. Close to Neptune's Net, Trancas Shopping Center, restaurants and shops. You will never want to leave this beautiful home on the Sea and available now! Easy to show! Rent includes HOA fees, sewer and trash service. Tenant pays all other utilities. A small pet will be considered with an additional pet deposit and pet addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11948 Oceanaire Ln have any available units?
11948 Oceanaire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 11948 Oceanaire Ln have?
Some of 11948 Oceanaire Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11948 Oceanaire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11948 Oceanaire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11948 Oceanaire Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11948 Oceanaire Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11948 Oceanaire Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11948 Oceanaire Ln offers parking.
Does 11948 Oceanaire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11948 Oceanaire Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11948 Oceanaire Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11948 Oceanaire Ln has a pool.
Does 11948 Oceanaire Ln have accessible units?
No, 11948 Oceanaire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11948 Oceanaire Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11948 Oceanaire Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11948 Oceanaire Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11948 Oceanaire Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
