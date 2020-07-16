11844 S Beach Club Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool guest suite media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest suite media room

Gorgeous Malibu beachfront getaway with gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, brand new wood floors, tumbled marble baths, and captivating ocean views from every room! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that opens to a bright and inviting family room leading outside to a spacious balcony. The impressive master bedroom suite is located on the second level along with another bedroom and guest bathroom. The lower level doubles as a full guest suite/3rd bedroom or a media room with a mini kitchen and direct access to the beach. This luxury retreat is perfectly situated on a secluded beach just footsteps from surfing, diving, and hiking trails. Gated, secure complex with 2 additional deeded private parking spaces, and community pool and sport court. A 10 minute drive from Trancas Market.