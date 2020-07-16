All apartments in Ventura County
Find more places like 11844 S Beach Club Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura County, CA
/
11844 S Beach Club Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

11844 S Beach Club Way

11844 South Beach Club Way · (805) 795-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11844 South Beach Club Way, Ventura County, CA 90265

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
media room
Gorgeous Malibu beachfront getaway with gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, brand new wood floors, tumbled marble baths, and captivating ocean views from every room! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that opens to a bright and inviting family room leading outside to a spacious balcony. The impressive master bedroom suite is located on the second level along with another bedroom and guest bathroom. The lower level doubles as a full guest suite/3rd bedroom or a media room with a mini kitchen and direct access to the beach. This luxury retreat is perfectly situated on a secluded beach just footsteps from surfing, diving, and hiking trails. Gated, secure complex with 2 additional deeded private parking spaces, and community pool and sport court. A 10 minute drive from Trancas Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11844 S Beach Club Way have any available units?
11844 S Beach Club Way has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11844 S Beach Club Way have?
Some of 11844 S Beach Club Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11844 S Beach Club Way currently offering any rent specials?
11844 S Beach Club Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11844 S Beach Club Way pet-friendly?
No, 11844 S Beach Club Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 11844 S Beach Club Way offer parking?
Yes, 11844 S Beach Club Way offers parking.
Does 11844 S Beach Club Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11844 S Beach Club Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11844 S Beach Club Way have a pool?
Yes, 11844 S Beach Club Way has a pool.
Does 11844 S Beach Club Way have accessible units?
No, 11844 S Beach Club Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11844 S Beach Club Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11844 S Beach Club Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11844 S Beach Club Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11844 S Beach Club Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11844 S Beach Club Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWestlake Village, CA
Malibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAOak Park, CATopanga, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMontecito, CAStevenson Ranch, CASanta Barbara, CAMarina del Rey, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity